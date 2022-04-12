Currys (LON:CURY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CURY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Currys from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Currys in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

CURY stock opened at GBX 93.70 ($1.22) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Currys has a 52-week low of GBX 83.95 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 143 ($1.86). The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69.

In related news, insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £169,638.72 ($221,056.45).

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

