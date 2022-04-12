Brokerages Anticipate Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) will post sales of $54.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.58 million to $56.20 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $49.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $225.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $233.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $239.96 million, with estimates ranging from $227.63 million to $252.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.44 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 78,951 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

