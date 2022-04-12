ASOS (LON:ASC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.39) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.16) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,913.85 ($51.00).

Get ASOS alerts:

LON:ASC opened at GBX 1,548.77 ($20.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,809.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,258.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,514 ($71.85).

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.