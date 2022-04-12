Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.42.
DNUT opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $21.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.
In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,995,000 after acquiring an additional 383,813 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 482.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 540.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 64,150 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
