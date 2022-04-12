Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind and solar plants. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.80. Brookfield Renewable has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $48.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

