Brady (NYSE:BRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. Brady has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller acquired 10,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Brady by 11.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the third quarter valued at $4,550,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 17.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the third quarter valued at $237,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

