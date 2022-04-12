Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TENB. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.15.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $58.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Tenable has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $1,108,369.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 6,223 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $284,764.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,146 shares of company stock worth $9,290,352 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

