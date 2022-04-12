Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Price Target Cut to €122.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €127.00 ($138.04) to €122.00 ($132.61) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KRYAY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($146.74) to €136.00 ($147.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €125.00 ($135.87) to €115.00 ($125.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kerry Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.00.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group stock opened at $114.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Kerry Group has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $153.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Kerry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.