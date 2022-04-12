Calix (NYSE:CALX) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CALX. Northland Securities raised Calix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE CALX opened at $37.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.60. Calix has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Calix will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter worth $1,092,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

