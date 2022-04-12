United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $229.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $262.00 to $229.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.57.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $190.84 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $174.70 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 60,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

