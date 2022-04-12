Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 27.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 105,840 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,142,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

