TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $721.94.

Shares of TDG opened at $633.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $552.72 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $648.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.31.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 173.4% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

