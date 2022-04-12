Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

CNTA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $9.53 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 25.52 and a current ratio of 25.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.09.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Grainger purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

