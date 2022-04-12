Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $17.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $380.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 270,178 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,514,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 183,882 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 870.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 121,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

