Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $90.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.12. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Ingredion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 313,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Ingredion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

