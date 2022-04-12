Comparing First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Brinker International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Brinker International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Watch Restaurant Group and Brinker International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 Brinker International 0 8 10 0 2.56

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 90.63%. Brinker International has a consensus price target of $52.28, indicating a potential upside of 51.09%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Brinker International.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Brinker International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A Brinker International 4.11% -48.95% 7.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Brinker International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.20 -$2.11 million N/A N/A Brinker International $3.34 billion 0.46 $131.60 million $3.19 10.85

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Summary

Brinker International beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About Brinker International (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

