Analysts Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $520,000.00

Brokerages expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $520,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $370,000.00. Anterix posted sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $1.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 million to $1.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.78 million, with estimates ranging from $3.02 million to $7.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 5,120.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. Anterix has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.46.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Anterix by 51.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

