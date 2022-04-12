Reviewing Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Fibra Danhos alerts:

This table compares Fibra Danhos and Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A Macerich 1.68% 0.46% 0.16%

80.2% of Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Macerich shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fibra Danhos and Macerich, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibra Danhos 0 0 0 0 N/A Macerich 3 4 2 0 1.89

Macerich has a consensus price target of $20.05, suggesting a potential upside of 42.81%. Given Macerich’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Macerich is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fibra Danhos and Macerich’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Macerich $847.44 million 3.55 $14.26 million ($0.03) -467.84

Macerich has higher revenue and earnings than Fibra Danhos.

Summary

Macerich beats Fibra Danhos on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fibra Danhos (Get Rating)

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties. We will seek to maintain and grow a portfolio of high-quality properties, through our unmatched development capabilities, and the selective acquisition of iconic and premier-quality properties. We consider a property to be iconic if it has the unique ability to transform the surroundings in which it is located and we consider a property to be of premier quality if it is in prominent locations, it has been developed with the highest standards of construction and design, comprised of high-quality tenants, reports high occupancy rates and, in the case of commercial properties, reports a high volume of visitors.

About Macerich (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â- 2019).

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.