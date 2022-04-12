Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($61.96) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.13 ($84.92).

Shares of BC8 opened at €45.20 ($49.13) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.27. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €40.82 ($44.37) and a twelve month high of €69.56 ($75.61).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

