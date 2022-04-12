Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($61.96) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.13 ($84.92).

Shares of BC8 opened at €45.20 ($49.13) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.27. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €40.82 ($44.37) and a twelve month high of €69.56 ($75.61).

About Bechtle (Get Rating)

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.