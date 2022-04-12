RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €60.74 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.74 ($66.02) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on RTL Group in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on RTL Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($69.57) price target on shares of RTL Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.46 ($65.71).

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($65.04) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($82.63).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

