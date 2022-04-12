Tesco’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.30) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.24) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.01) to GBX 327 ($4.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.18).

Shares of LON TSCO opened at GBX 271.50 ($3.54) on Monday. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 219.40 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.96). The company has a market cap of £20.70 billion and a PE ratio of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 282.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 280.78.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

