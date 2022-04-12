ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €13.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($14.24) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.90 ($16.20) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.48) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.86 ($19.41).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €10.98 ($11.93) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €12.37 and a 200-day moving average of €13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €9.69 ($10.53) and a 12-month high of €19.00 ($20.65). The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

