Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($336.96) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($255.43) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($243.48) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 21st. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($334.78) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €244.19 ($265.42).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €151.68 ($164.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 1 year high of €249.70 ($271.41). The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €164.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €178.28.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

