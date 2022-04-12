TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of TRS opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.79. TriMas has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other TriMas news, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TriMas in the third quarter valued at approximately $829,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in TriMas by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth $876,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in TriMas by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period.

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

