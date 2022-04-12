Critical Comparison: Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pernod Ricard and BRC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.94 $1.57 billion N/A N/A BRC $233.10 million 27.62 -$13.85 million N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than BRC.

Profitability

This table compares Pernod Ricard and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A BRC N/A N/A -4.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pernod Ricard and BRC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 1 4 5 0 2.40 BRC 0 5 2 0 2.29

Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus price target of $238.67, indicating a potential upside of 406.51%. BRC has a consensus price target of $19.80, indicating a potential downside of 40.20%. Given Pernod Ricard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pernod Ricard is more favorable than BRC.

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats BRC on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pernod Ricard (Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About BRC (Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

