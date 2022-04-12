InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.58) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.65) to GBX 5,675 ($73.95) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 5,200 ($67.76) to GBX 5,400 ($70.37) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,550.80.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.859 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 769.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

