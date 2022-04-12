High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.45.

NASDAQ HITI opened at $4.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54. High Tide has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.52 million and a PE ratio of -18.86.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that High Tide will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of High Tide by 83.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 142,570 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of High Tide by 314.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of High Tide by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,677 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

