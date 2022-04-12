Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 100 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Temenos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.14.

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $93.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.76. Temenos has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

