Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $41.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.