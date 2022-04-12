Comparing PEDEVCO (PED) and Its Competitors

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PEDEVCO to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEDEVCO’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PEDEVCO and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO $15.86 million -$1.30 million -113.00 PEDEVCO Competitors $8.94 billion $557.26 million 3.51

PEDEVCO’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO. PEDEVCO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PEDEVCO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO -8.19% -1.49% -1.41% PEDEVCO Competitors -14.35% 0.23% 6.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PEDEVCO and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A PEDEVCO Competitors 2211 10911 15682 601 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 9.89%. Given PEDEVCO’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PEDEVCO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.3% of PEDEVCO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PEDEVCO competitors beat PEDEVCO on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About PEDEVCO (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. It had interests in 385 net wells in Permian Basin Asset; and 78 net wells in (D-J) Basin Asset. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

