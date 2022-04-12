Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.28

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 576398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $51.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Michel Philipp Cole acquired 3,375 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

