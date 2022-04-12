The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.89 Million

Analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) to report sales of $68.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Beauty Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.30 million and the highest is $73.17 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beauty Health will report full-year sales of $328.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.30 million to $331.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $408.07 million, with estimates ranging from $395.80 million to $428.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beauty Health.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health stock opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

