Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Hits New 12-Month Low at $105.75

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.75 and last traded at $107.20, with a volume of 624039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.55%.

In other Wingstop news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after acquiring an additional 377,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after buying an additional 82,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,966,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,909,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

