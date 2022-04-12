HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Sets New 52-Week High at $181.60

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 181.60 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35), with a volume of 2897605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.80 ($2.34).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.54) price objective on shares of HICL Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

