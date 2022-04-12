MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €245.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($266.30) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($252.17) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($226.09) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €238.00 ($258.70) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($244.57) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($252.17) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €220.88 ($240.08).

ETR MTX opened at €188.10 ($204.46) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €201.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €192.61. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($175.60) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($244.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.73.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

