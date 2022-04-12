Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:AE opened at $38.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $168.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.98. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

