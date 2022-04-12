NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $211.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $211.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $165.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.75 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,811 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 135,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

