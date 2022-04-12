Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Lowered to $47.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. Equitable has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,725 shares of company stock worth $4,073,472. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 168.7% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 83,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 7.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after purchasing an additional 92,905 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Equitable by 12.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Equitable by 2.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

