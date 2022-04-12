Credit Suisse Group Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $295.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $278.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.42.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $247.51 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.96 and a 200 day moving average of $229.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,375.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -516.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.