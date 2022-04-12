Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MPC. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of MPC opened at $84.88 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average of $70.64.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

