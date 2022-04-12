Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.59.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $94.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.08. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $93.06 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.