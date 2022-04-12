Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.33.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI opened at $67.10 on Friday. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.03.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,504,000 after buying an additional 1,400,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Black Knight by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Black Knight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Black Knight by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,053,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,066,000 after purchasing an additional 288,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Black Knight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,652,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,852,000 after purchasing an additional 82,547 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.