Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $15.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.74.

Altice USA stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 571.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

