Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.73.

NYSE AR opened at $32.77 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 4.11.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Antero Resources by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Antero Resources by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 561,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 321,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Antero Resources by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

