Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $262.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $262.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BIIB. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Biogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $287.28.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $210.62 on Friday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.