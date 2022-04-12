Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Afya currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.13.

Get Afya alerts:

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $13.83 on Friday. Afya has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Afya had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Afya will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 48.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth $1,751,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 1.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Afya by 1.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,065,000 after acquiring an additional 26,071 shares during the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Afya (Get Rating)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.