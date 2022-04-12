Head to Head Contrast: Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) & NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextNav and Coda Octopus Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 945.48 -$144.67 million N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group $21.33 million 3.15 $4.95 million $0.45 13.73

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11% Coda Octopus Group 22.77% 12.27% 11.32%

Risk & Volatility

NextNav has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NextNav and Coda Octopus Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00 Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextNav currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.77%. Coda Octopus Group has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.54%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than NextNav.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats NextNav on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment, also called the Products segment, develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market. The Marine Engineering Business segment, also called the Services segment, supplies engineering services primarily to prime defense contractors. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

