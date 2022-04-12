Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

KRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

KRUS opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.59 million, a PE ratio of -158.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

