GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.52

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and traded as low as $1.67. GWG shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 78,821 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 10.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GWG by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 88,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in GWG during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GWG during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GWG in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GWG by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity solutions and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets in North America, Asia, Western Europe, Latin and South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Beneficient.

