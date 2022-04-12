Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $159.05

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$159.05 and traded as low as C$153.86. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$154.06, with a volume of 60,790 shares traded.

KXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$216.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$159.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$175.06. The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,852.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36.

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

